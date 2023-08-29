 Skip to main content
Dairy Queen introduces fall Blizzard Treat menu along with limited-time 85¢ prices

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Fall is almost here, and Dairy Queen is getting festive.

The fast food chain released its fall Blizzard Treat menu on Monday, which includes flavors like Pumpkin Pie, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough, Caramel Fudge Cheesecake, and more. The new Fall Blizzard Treat Menu is available starting Aug. 28 at participating DQ locations nationwide for a limited time only.

Along with news of new flavors was the introduction of a special two-week offer.

According to DQ, for two weeks in September from Sept. 11 to Sept. 24, you can get a Blizzard Treat at participating locations for 85¢ through the DQ mobile app.

You can see the full announcement from DQ and the full fall flavor menu on dairyqueen.com.

