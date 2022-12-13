Daviess County Sheriff's Office raises money for local kids through 'No-Shave November'

Authorities in Daviess County, Indiana, helped raise money for a good cause - all by not shaving.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that its employees had been participating in "No-Shave November" last month.
During the month-long challenge, participants forgo shaving. The sheriff's office says employees also raised funds as part of the challenge.
According to DCSO, $500 was raised through No-Shave November, with that money going towards "Cops and Kids," a program put on by the Washington FOP Lodge 101 to provide essential items and toys for local kids ahead of Christmas.
The sheriff's office says the funds were presented to Detective Keith Hinderliter by Chief Deputy Steve Sturgis on Tuesday afternoon.