Deaconess holding 'Back-to-School Job Fair' Tuesday

  • Updated
Deaconess Gateway Campus

Official with Deaconess Health System say they're offering new employment opportunities job seekers, including those who may have extra time now that kids are heading back to class.

Deaconess will be hosting a "Back-to-School Job Fair" on Tuesday in two different time blocks: first from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and again from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

It's happening at the Gateway Ortho Neuro Hospital third floor. No appointments are necessary.

Deaconess says it's looking to fill several positions in different areas such as clinical, housekeeping, dietary, and more. Some positions require no prior experience.

The Deaconess Gateway Campus is located at 4011 Gateway Blvd in Newburgh, Indiana.

More information can be found at the Deaconess Facebook page, where a Facebook Live stream is also scheduled for noon. 

Deaconess back-to-school job fair flyer

