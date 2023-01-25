Deadline for Evansville Police Department's January hiring process is Thursday

The Evansville Police Department is encouraging interested applicants to act fast.
EPD says if you're interested in applying to join the department but have been on the fence, you may want to decide soon.
According to EPD, anyone interested in applying should complete their application by noon on Thursday, Jan. 26, in order to start the hiring process that begins on Jan. 27.
Included in the hiring process is a physical fitness assessment test, a written exam, an oral interview, and an assessment center written exercise.
For full details on how to apply and all of the requirements, just visit EPD's website at evansvillepolice.com/application-process.