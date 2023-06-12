Deadly Princeton shooting ruled accidental

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEVV) — A deadly shooting that happened in April in Gibson County has been ruled accidental.
Authorities with the Gibson County Prosecutor's Office shared the news on Monday, and said that there was no sufficient evidence to determine that a crime occurred in the Princeton shooting death of Duffy Miskell.
As we reported, Miskell died at the hospital after being shot in the head.
Prosecutors say that a thorough investigation was conducted by the Princeton Police Department, which included interviews, including one with a witness who saw the shooting happen.
"At this time, based upon the evidence that we have, we simply have no sufficient evidence that a crime occurred that resulted in Mr. Miskell’s death and his death was the result of a tragic accidental shooting. As such, no charges will be filed at the present time," authorities said Monday.
No other details were immediately released.