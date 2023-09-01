Death investigation underway after infant passes away in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Authorities are conducting a death investigation after an infant died in Evansville Friday.
The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to an area of Sweetser Avenue for a medical emergency involving an infant early Friday morning around 2 a.m.
EPD says the infant was found unresponsive and that life-saving measures were performed, but that the infant died at the hospital after being taken there by ambulance.
Police say no criminal charges have been filed and no arrests have been made, but that the investigation is active.
We're told an autopsy is pending, which will reveal more circumstances surrounding the situation through the cause of death.
