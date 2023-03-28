Death investigation underway after woman's body found in wooded area of Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Authorities are conducting a death investigation in Gibson County, Indiana.
We've learned a woman was found dead in a wooded area near the Diplomat Motel on State Road 57 in Oakland City.
Multiple agencies are at the scene investigating, including the Indiana State Police, Gibson County Sheriff's Office, Oakland City PD, and the FBI.
Few details on the investigation are available right now, and police are asking anyone who might have information on the death to come forward.
Our 44News crew is at the scene, and will continue to provide updates when they're available.