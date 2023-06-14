Demolition of beloved Lloyd Pool continues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — It was in May of 2021 that the last swimmer exited Lloyd Pool, but it is now time to say goodbye as the demolition process has begun.
This month marks two full years since the only indoor public pool in the River City closed its doors to visitors. The pool has served the Evansville community for several decades.
44News spoke with Construction Crew Member, Michael Hoggard, on what it means to the community to lose an Evansville staple, “I mean it’s just people nonstop all day. It’s unbelievable the community, how they came up here just to reminisce. I mean, a lot of memories, a lot of them. We’ve had an older gentleman come every day, actually yesterday he was in a lawn chair.”
Lloyd Pool was home to many recreational activities like swimming for the public, school meets, swimming lessons, and lifeguard training.
The demolition process should happen quickly and is expected to be completed by August.
During this continuous process, many bystanders have stopped by to take pictures of the Evansville staple.
44News spoke with one of the bystanders, Eduard Hanganu, to speak on how he feels about the demolition, “It’s hard to move on. I think it will be hard for them to move on from here to some other place but there’s so much change in life, ya know? You just cannot get stuck.”
City officials say organizers have considered an additional playground or a splash pad, but no official announcement has been made for what will replace the space.
44News spoke with Mayor Lloyd Winneke about the loss people may be feeling, “I’m sure it’s probably bittersweet to see a facility like that go, but I’m confident that the Aquatic center and its state of the art nature will more than make up for a loss of kind of a long time icon.”
The city is currently considering different investment opportunities for the replacement but that will be included in the 2024 budget.
Due to this goodbye, the newly Evansville Aquatics Center will have to fill the void left behind.