Demolition underway on homes in area of Weinbach Avenue explosion

Demolition is underway for several homes that were destroyed in the deadly explosion on Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana.
Our 44News crew at the scene Tuesday saw workers using construction equipment to tear down remnants of structures destroyed in the blast.
Officials said that as many as 39 homes total were damaged in the blast, with 11 deemed uninhabitable. Three people were also killed in the explosion.
At this time, the investigation into the cause of the explosion continues.
