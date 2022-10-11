 Skip to main content
Deputies called to fatal crash in Vanderburgh County

  Updated
  • 0
One dead after Tuesday afternoon crash in Vanderburgh County

One dead after Tuesday afternoon crash in Vanderburgh County

One person is dead after a Tuesday afternoon crash in Vanderburgh County, Indiana.

Around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said deputies were at the scene of the crash, which happened in the 7900 block of Old Henderson Road.

At this time, it's not clear what caused the crash or if anyone else was injured.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for any updates.

