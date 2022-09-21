Deputy Bryan Hicks chosen as Grand Marshal for 2022 Fall Festival Main Parade

Officials with the West Side Nut Club have announced their pick for this year's Fall Festival Main Parade Grand Marshal.

An announcement made by the Nut Club on Wednesday says they've chosen Posey County Deputy Bryan Hicks as the Grand Marshal for this year's Main Parade.

Just over a year ago, Deputy Hicks was shot in the line of duty, nearly costing him his life - though through a long fight and continued support from the community, Deputy Hicks continues to recover.

The 101st annual Fall Festival Main Parade will take place on Saturday, Oct. 8, after the Fall Festival kicks off on Monday, Oct. 3rd.

The annual parade includes marching bands, floats, and dozens of other entries.