Details released for Evansville's annual Christmas tree disposal service

City officials have released details on Evansville's annual Christmas tree disposal service.
Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says the city's annual Christmas tree disposal offering will start on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and continue through Friday, Jan. 6.
During the available dates, residential EWSU customers looking to get rid of their holiday tree can simply place the tree on the grounds next to their trash can on the day of their scheduled pickup.
EWSU says the trees will be taken by Republic Services to the landfill. They say mulching services are not being offered this year.
Anyone who needs more information can visit the EWSU website.