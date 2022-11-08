Diana Moers wins race for Vanderburgh County Prosecutor

Voters in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, have named the county's next prosecutor.
Diana Moers was elected as the next Vanderburgh County Prosecutor on Election Day Tuesday.
Moers defeated Democratic candidate Jon Schaefer in Tuesday's election.
Moers took the win in the race for prosecutor with 59% of the vote.
Moers replaces Prosecutor Nicholas Hermann, who she defeated by 13% of the vote during May's primary elections.
