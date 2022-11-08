Disney On Ice returning to Evansville in February

A fan favorite is returning to the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
Officials with Disney On Ice announced the return of the show on Tuesday, and said that many beloved Disney characters would be skating into the River City in 2023 from Feb. 16 through Feb. 19 at the Ford Center.
The "Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic" event, produced by Feld Entertainment, Inc., will feature Disney’s Moana, Frozen, Coco and Beauty and the Beast with many others, plus hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.
If you're a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer, you can get tickets as soon as Nov. 8. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 15.
To buy tickets or see more details on the Into the Magic show, visit disneyonice.com.