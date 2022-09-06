Dog found left alone in filthy home leading to animal cruelty investigation in Evansville

An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Evansville after police say a dog was found left alone in a filthy home.
Investigators with the Evansville Police Department were sent to a home on Texas Drive off of Maxwell Avenue around 3:45 p.m. Monday after someone called 911 and said that two dogs had been left alone inside a home with a damaged door for weeks.
When officers arrived at the scene, they said the spoke with the property manager.
The property manager told police that they were able to see a dog in the house because the front door was open.
Authorities say they walked up to the door and could smell a strong odor of feces. They say the house was covered in feces and trash, and that a dog was found sitting on the couch.
The dog was taken into custody by Animal Control.
No other details were released.