Dog walkers needed for upcoming event in Warrick County

Community members are being invited to a special dog-themed event on April 1.
The Warrick Humane Society and Warrick Tails on Trails are planning to hold the “Warrick Tails on trails 4th Anniversary Celebration” from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 1.
The public is invited to come out and walk a shelter dog, take some photos in a special photo area, and enjoy snacks and giveaways.
First time participants who want to walk a dog need to bring a photo ID. Participants must be 18 or older to control the leash, but all family members are encouraged to come.
As part of the event, there will also be a donation drive for Warrick Humane Society. New leashes for the Warrick Tails on Trails program and monetary donations will be accepted. Other items that are needed include bleach, fabuloso, HE Liquid laundry detergent, dish soap, lysol, disinfecting cleaning wipes, 13 gallon trash bags, and bath towels (new or used).
The event is happening at the Warrick Humane Society on Vann Road in Newburgh.
You can RSVP to the event or find more info on Facebook.