Dollar General Market to occupy ground level of 'The Forge on Main' in Evansville

Officials in Evansville, Indiana, say a new retailer is coming to North Main Street in Evansville.
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says that after months of searching, an agreement was made to bring Dollar General Market, also known as DG Market, to the ground floor of "The Forge on Main," Evansville's newest mixed-use workforce housing development, located at the corner of West Franklin Street and North Main Street.
Mayor Winnecke says the new store will bring fresh foods and other affordable essentials to the Jacobsville food desert.
"Dollar General agreed to invest in the roughly 11,000 square feet of ground floor commercial space at Evansville’s newest mixed-use, workforce housing development, The Forge on Main—and add their differentiated DG Market," Mayor Winnecke says. "This store will provide dairy, fresh meats, fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen and canned vegetables, grains and other foods—in addition to the everyday household items customers trust them to provide."
Mayor Winnecke says bringing the store to the Forge on Main was a collaborative effort ECHO Housing, House Investments and, of course, Dollar General.
You can learn more about DG Market on dollargeneral.com/market.html.