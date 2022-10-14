 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

.Gusty west southwest winds, relative humidity dropping to around
20 percent, and dry fuels will result in critical fire danger
again today.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* Affected Area...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077,
078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081,
082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In
Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.

* WIND...West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to
35 mph this afternoon.

* HUMIDITY...Around 15 to 25 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Dollar General Market to occupy ground level of 'The Forge on Main' in Evansville

  • Updated
  • 0
The Forge on Main

Officials in Evansville, Indiana, say a new retailer is coming to North Main Street in Evansville.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says that after months of searching, an agreement was made to bring Dollar General Market, also known as DG Market, to the ground floor of "The Forge on Main," Evansville's newest mixed-use workforce housing development, located at the corner of West Franklin Street and North Main Street.

Mayor Winnecke says the new store will bring fresh foods and other affordable essentials to the Jacobsville food desert.

"Dollar General agreed to invest in the roughly 11,000 square feet of ground floor commercial space at Evansville’s newest mixed-use, workforce housing development, The Forge on Main—and add their differentiated DG Market," Mayor Winnecke says. "This store will provide dairy, fresh meats, fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen and canned vegetables, grains and other foods—in addition to the everyday household items customers trust them to provide."

Mayor Winnecke says bringing the store to the Forge on Main was a collaborative effort ECHO Housing, House Investments and, of course, Dollar General.

You can learn more about DG Market on dollargeneral.com/market.html.

