Doorbell camera helps find missing child in Perry County

Authorities in Tell City, Indiana say a community program recently helped bring a missing child back home.
After implementing a "community camera program" a few years ago, the Tell City Police Department says the program helped provide key evidence in a missing person case.
The police department says officers started investigating missing juvenile over the weekend. Thanks to a doorbell camera in the child's neighborhood, officers were made aware of a suspicious vehicle that resulted in the safe recovery of the missing child.
"We recognize that a growing number of citizens are becoming more vigilant about their homes and businesses and using camera systems. We strongly encourage you to register your camera systems with us, through a free and simple process," TCPD says. "Registering your camera system does not give us access to your systems. It simply lets us know that you have cameras and would be willing to help us in the event you may have captured footage related to an investigation."
If you live in the Tell City area and would like to register your cameras with TCPD, you can click here.
Anyone with more questions about the program can email TCPD Chief Lawalin at chief.tcpd@tellcity.in.gov. More information on the program can also be found on the TCPD Facebook page.