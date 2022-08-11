Doorbell camera shows deadly Evansville house explosion

A Ring doorbell camera at an Evansville, Indiana home captured a massive explosion that happened on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials tell us the explosion happened at a home at 1010 N. Weinbach Ave. The doorbell camera that captured the explosion appears to be located right across the street.

The residents of the home with the doorbell say they were luckily not home at the time of the incident. They say their home is now unlivable.

Authorities tell us that three people were killed in the explosion, with a fourth sent to this hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

39 homes sustained damage in the blast, with 11 homes set for demolition after being deemed uninhabitable.

Another nearby business captured the blast from a different angle on its security camera.

Air44 showed the aftermath of the explosion from an aerial point of view. Other footage shows an inside look of one of the homes destroyed in the blast.

The cause of the explosion has not been determined at this time.

Anyone with more footage of the incident is encouraged to submit it to police for review.

Those impacted by the explosion are being assisted by the Red Cross.