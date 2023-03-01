Downtown Evansville releases full schedule of events for 2023

Officials with the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District (EID) have released the organization's full schedule of events for 2023.
Here's the full schedule:
- April 28 - 3rd Annual Spring Wine Walk Presented by Romain Cross Pointe Auto Park
- May 13 - 5th Annual Sidewalk Sale Presented by Heritage Federal Credit Union
- July 4 - Fireworks on the Ohio Presented by Bally’s Evansville
- August 11 - Night Market Presented by Deaconess
- August 25 - 6th Annual Fall Wine Walk Presented by Romain Cross Pointe Auto Park
- September 16 - 4th Annual Dog Day Downtown Presented by German American Bank
- October 15 - 6th Annual NoCo Makers Market Presented by Grateful Threads Fabric & Furnishings
- October 28 - 3rd Annual Halloween Stroll and Trunk or Treat Car Show
- November 10 - Night Market Presented by Deaconess
- November 25 - 9th Annual Small Business Saturday
- December 2 - 8th Annual A Downtown Christmas Presented by the Stephanie M. Engelbrecht Charitable Fund
- December 15 - 4th Annual Santa Stroll Presented by Riverside Capital Management Group Jim Back, CFP Financial Advisor & Daniel Schweikhart Financial Advisor
“We’re excited to welcome guests, vendors, and sponsors to our 2023 events,” said Josh Armstrong, EID President. “We’re growing our popular events and introducing a new night market series. We’re planning a collection of great experiences that showcase the best of our growing Downtown,” he added.
In addition to those events, Downtown Evansville officials say that the "Market on Main" event will return to the city's downtown from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on each Wednesday from June 7 through Sept. 20
They say other events like a Yoga Series will return in May with individual dates announced at a later time.