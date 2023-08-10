 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Downtown Evansville restaurant announces sudden, indefinite closure

  • 0
Cosmos Bistro

Cosmos Bistro

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A restaurant in downtown Evansville has unexpectedly closed its doors.

The owners of Cosmos Bistro announced Thursday that the restaurant would be closed indefinitely "due to an unforeseen family medical emergency."

In the announcement, the owners said they were heartbroken to share the news so abruptly.

"From the bottom of our hearts we have had an absolute blast serving and growing with this beautiful community. Thank you to every customer, regular and supporter. We’re very proud of the things we’ve accomplished at Cosmos and we still urge you to eat as many local, fresh foods as possible," the statement says.

The restaurant is located just off the Evansville riverfront, at the corner of Locust Street and SE 1st Street.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you