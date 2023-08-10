Downtown Evansville restaurant announces sudden, indefinite closure

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A restaurant in downtown Evansville has unexpectedly closed its doors.
The owners of Cosmos Bistro announced Thursday that the restaurant would be closed indefinitely "due to an unforeseen family medical emergency."
In the announcement, the owners said they were heartbroken to share the news so abruptly.
"From the bottom of our hearts we have had an absolute blast serving and growing with this beautiful community. Thank you to every customer, regular and supporter. We’re very proud of the things we’ve accomplished at Cosmos and we still urge you to eat as many local, fresh foods as possible," the statement says.
The restaurant is located just off the Evansville riverfront, at the corner of Locust Street and SE 1st Street.