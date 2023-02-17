 Skip to main content
Downtown Evansville starts 'virtual tip jar' for Peephole employees after car crashes into bar

  • Updated
  • 0
Peephole crash

The community is being asked to help support employees from a downtown Evansville bar after the business was badly damaged by a driver on Thursday.

As we reported, a car crashed into the Peephole Bar & Grill on Main Street just after 2 p.m. Thursday.

There were employees in the building at the time, but thankfully no one was injured. Now, the business remains closed until further notice.

Officials with the community organization Downtown Evansville shared the request for community support on Friday, starting a "virtual tip jar" for employees of the bar impacted by the incident.

Through the virtual tip jar, anyone who'd like to support an employee is asked to Venmo tips.

You can see more information on the flyer from Downtown Evansville below.

Virtual tip jar

