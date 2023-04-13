Downtown Evansville to be illuminated blue and gold to honor Old National Bank shooting victims

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Several buildings and areas in downtown Evansville will be lit in colors of blue and gold to honor the victims of the mass shooting that unfolded at the Old National Bank building in Louisville, Kentucky.

The show of support will take place for one day on April 17, one week after the shooting that claimed five lives and injured several others.

The memorial lighting in downtown Evansville will be able to be seen throughout many parts of the area. Buildings included in the display will be Bally’s Evansville, the CenterPoint Energy headquarters, the Old National Bank headquarters, and the Old Court House. Officials say that over 100 trees along Main Street will also be lit, as well as the Old National Events Plaza.

Those who died in the Louisville attack include Josh Barrick, Deana Eckert, Tommy Elliott, Jim Tutt, and Henderson native Juliana Farmer.

The lighting installation in downtown Evansville will begin at dusk. Residents, businesses, and property owners throughout the downtown area are encouraged to add to the display with blue and gold lights of their own.