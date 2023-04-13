 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday, April 13, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Downtown Evansville to be illuminated blue and gold to honor Old National Bank shooting victims

The Old National Bank headquarters in downtown Evansville, Indiana, is one of several buildings that will be lit in colors of blue and gold following the mass shooting that took place in Louisville, Kentucky

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Several buildings and areas in downtown Evansville will be lit in colors of blue and gold to honor the victims of the mass shooting that unfolded at the Old National Bank building in Louisville, Kentucky.

The show of support will take place for one day on April 17, one week after the shooting that claimed five lives and injured several others.

The memorial lighting in downtown Evansville will be able to be seen throughout many parts of the area. Buildings included in the display will be Bally’s Evansville, the CenterPoint Energy headquarters, the Old National Bank headquarters, and the Old Court House. Officials say that over 100 trees along Main Street will also be lit, as well as the Old National Events Plaza.

Those who died in the Louisville attack include Josh Barrick, Deana Eckert, Tommy Elliott, Jim Tutt, and Henderson native Juliana Farmer.

The lighting installation in downtown Evansville will begin at dusk. Residents, businesses, and property owners throughout the downtown area are encouraged to add to the display with blue and gold lights of their own.

