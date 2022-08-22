Downtown Evansville's Hulman Building makes list of Indiana's 10 most endangered landmarks

A historic downtown Evansville building is among nine other endangered Indiana landmarks in a new list released Monday.
Each year, the organization Indiana Landmarks releases its "10 Most Endangered" list of historic places that are "on the brink of extinction and too important to lose."
This year, downtown Evansville's Hulman Building made that list.
As Indiana Landmarks explains, the 10-story Hulman Building was constructed on Fourth Street nearly a century ago.
Indiana Landmarks says the anchor landmark has been largely vacant and neglected for years, with water leaking through the roof and windows.
The Hulman Building gets its name due to its past owners, the Hulman family, who also formerly owned the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. According to the organization, the most recent sale of the Hulman Building and its attached garage have made the property less desirable for redevelopment, further jeopardizing the building’s future.
"In spring 2022, an out-of-state buyer purchased the Hulman Building and neighboring 1927 garage in an online auction, relisting the properties for sale as separate parcels," Indiana Landmarks says. "Splitting up the properties and access to sufficient parking for the Hulman Building makes it less desirable for re-development."
To see this year's full "10 Most Endangered" list from Indiana Landmarks, visit indianalandmarks.org/10-most-endangered.