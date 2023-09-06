Dozens of animals rescued from hoarding case in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Humane society officials in Pike County and Vanderburgh County joined forces to rescue dozens of animals from a hoarding situation in Pike County.
Officials with the Vanderburgh Humane Society say their teams drove up to help the team in Pike County with the case last week.
According to the humane society, several animals were found dead at the home, unfortunately. Photos shared by the humane society show the animals were being kept in poor conditions both indoors and outdoors, some in small cages stacked on top of one another.
While the Pike Animal Welfare Shelter took in numerous dogs and cats, the Vanderburgh Humane Society also took in over 30 new animals - including chickens, rats, mice, reptiles, a duck, and even a praying mantis.
With all of the rescues, VHS is now in need of some help.
Officials say they're in need of adopters, particularly for rats, as many were rescued. Monetary donations can also be made to help cover the cost of daily care.
The humane society says if you think a neighbor or loved one is having trouble caring for animals, to reach out before things get out of hand.
To contribute to these animals’ care, you can donate through the humane society's post on Facebook or at give.vhslifesaver.org.