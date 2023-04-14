Dozens of Indiana schools receive bomb threats

INDIANA (WEVV) — Dozens of schools around the state of Indiana were recently targeted by threatening messages.
The Indiana State Police says that early Friday morning, it was made aware of an email message sent to several dozen schools that threatened the use of explosive devices, which were supposedly planted on various campuses.
State police say they immediately started investigating the validity of the threat, communicating with the Department of Education alongside local, county, and federal law enforcement agencies.
According to ISP, no suspicious or explosive devices were found in any of the schools, and the investigation into the origin of the threat remains ongoing.
Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said, “The safety of our children will always be a top priority, the Indiana State Police will continue to offer any and all resources we have to schools to ensure safety for our students.”
A list of schools that received the threat wasn't released.