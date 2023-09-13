 Skip to main content
Dozens of local agencies participating in EVPL's upcoming Latino Resource Day

  Updated
Más de 20 agencias locales compartirán sus recursos en la segunda Jornada de Recursos e Información Paras Latinos de la Biblioteca Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library de 9:00 am a 1:00 pm el sábado 30 de septiembre en los Browning Rooms de EVPL Central.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) will be hosting its second Latino Resource Day later this month.

EVPL's upcoming Latino Resource Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, in the Browning Rooms of EVPL Central.

Library officials say more than 20 local agencies will be on hand to connect community members with resources in health, education, public safety, utilities, employment, and more.

Agencies participating in EVPL's upcoming Latino Resource Day

"We are excited to host this event and connect the people we serve with agencies that can offer essential resources," says EVPL CEO Scott Kinney. "We know local agencies are eager to engage with members of our community."

Attendees don't need an EVPL library card to participate, and EVPL says that Spanish speaking translators will be on site for any interpreting needs.

