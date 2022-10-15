 Skip to main content
Dream Center Evansville holds inaugural "Love Jacobsville Day"

The first inaugural "Love Jacobsville Day" was held on Saturday by Dream Center Evansville

Dream Center Evansville put on it's inaugural "Love Jacobsville" day on Saturday to promote community engagement throughout the neighborhood.

Volunteers met up at the Dream Center at 10am and from there broke into groups on several different cleanup projects throughout Jacobsville. Stops included a community garden and Jacobsville Park, as well as Aurora and the Dream Center campus.

"We're so fortunate here in this part of our city to have so many organizations that build and develop and create opportunities right here in the heart of Evansville. We just wanted an opportunity to bring everyone together, and love Jacobsville," said Kristin Comer, Director of Development for Dream Center Evansville.

Organizers say they are proud of the work that they are doing in Jacobsville, and are looking forward to big things in the future of the community.

