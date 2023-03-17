Driver crashes into used car dealership in Evansville

Crews are cleaning up after a car crashed into a building in Evansville on Friday morning.
This took place around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning at Royal Deal Vehicle Sales along North Fares Avenue.
No word yet on what caused the crash or if anyone was injured, but our news crew at the scene saw a large hole in the building where it was hit by the vehicle.
You can see some photos of the damage below. Stay wish us on-air and online for updates as we work to learn more.
Damage from van crashing into building in Evansville (1).jpg
Damage from van crashing into building in Evansville (2).jpg
Damage from van crashing into building in Evansville (3).jpg
Damage from van crashing into building in Evansville (4).jpg
Damage from van crashing into building in Evansville (5).jpg
Damage from van crashing into building in Evansville (6).jpg
Damage from van crashing into building in Evansville (7).jpg
