 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Driver leads deputy on high-speed chase after running red light, affidavit says

  • Updated
  • 0
Blake Powell and Kayla Livermore via Vanderburgh County Jail

Blake Powell and Kayla Livermore via Vanderburgh County Jail

Two people are behind bars in the Vanderburgh County Jail after a high-speed chase that started when a driver ran a red light, according to authorities.

A deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says they were patrolling in the area of Crosspoint Boulevard and the Lloyd Expressway early Wednesday around 2:30 a.m. when they saw a driver run a red light.

When the deputy tried to pull the driver over, the driver sped off, according to an affidavit. 

VCSO says that the driver ran a stop sign and that the deputy lost sight of them before the pursuit was ended. A short time later, Evansville Police Department officers said they found the car unoccupied in the area of Weinbach Avenue and I-69.

Authorities say they found the driver, 28-year-old Blake Powell, and the passenger, 26-year-old Kayla Livermore, a short time later. They say both had ditched the vehicle and ran after the pursuit took place.

Both Powell and Livermore were booked into the Vanderburgh Jail.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you