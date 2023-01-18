Driver leads deputy on high-speed chase after running red light, affidavit says

Two people are behind bars in the Vanderburgh County Jail after a high-speed chase that started when a driver ran a red light, according to authorities.
A deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says they were patrolling in the area of Crosspoint Boulevard and the Lloyd Expressway early Wednesday around 2:30 a.m. when they saw a driver run a red light.
When the deputy tried to pull the driver over, the driver sped off, according to an affidavit.
VCSO says that the driver ran a stop sign and that the deputy lost sight of them before the pursuit was ended. A short time later, Evansville Police Department officers said they found the car unoccupied in the area of Weinbach Avenue and I-69.
Authorities say they found the driver, 28-year-old Blake Powell, and the passenger, 26-year-old Kayla Livermore, a short time later. They say both had ditched the vehicle and ran after the pursuit took place.
Both Powell and Livermore were booked into the Vanderburgh Jail.