Driver narrowly avoids large falling tree on Evansville's west side

Authorities are currently at the scene of an incident involving a large fallen tree on the west side of Evansville.
Crews were called to an area of Upper Mt. Vernon Road between Harmony Way and North Barker Avenue around 11 a.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a large tree falling in the roadway.
Our crew at the scene talked to the driver of a black pickup truck who was hit by the tree.
He told 44News that he was driving with his window down when he heard a crack and saw the tree coming down, allowing him to maneuver out of the way and avoid a potentially serious situation.
Our 44News crew at the scene says the man is uninjured, and that there are only a few scratches on his truck.
We're told that several wires were also brought down by the fallen tree, but CenterPoint Energy's power outage map doesn't show any outages in the area.