Driver takes off after crash at Evansville home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Crews were called to a vehicle-vs-house crash in Evansville on Tuesday.
The incident was reported in the area of South Boeke Road and East Powell Avenue just after 3:15 p.m.
Our news crew at the scene saw some damage to a window and some landscaping outside the home.
According to the homeowner, someone driving a red SUV was behind the incident.
After the crash happened, the driver reportedly took off before police arrived.
No injuries were reported.
