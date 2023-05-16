 Skip to main content
Driver takes off after crash at Evansville home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Crews were called to a vehicle-vs-house crash in Evansville on Tuesday.

The incident was reported in the area of South Boeke Road and East Powell Avenue just after 3:15 p.m.

Our news crew at the scene saw some damage to a window and some landscaping outside the home.

According to the homeowner, someone driving a red SUV was behind the incident.

After the crash happened, the driver reportedly took off before police arrived.

No injuries were reported.

