Driver who died in crash after Evansville pursuit was a 26-year-old mother of three

Authorities with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office held a news conference on Friday morning following a pursuit that ended with a deadly crash the day before.
Sheriff Noah Robinson identified the woman who died after fleeing from authorities as 26-year-old Nicole Ann Bell.
As we reported, Bell died after crashing into the pedestrian overpass at Division Street and Harlan Avenue on Thursday.
During Friday's press conference, Sheriff Robinson said that drug task force detectives were watching Bell when they saw her make a suspected drug deal, before attempting to pull her over.
Bodycam footage shared by the sheriff's office shows investigators trying to get a response from Bell, eventually breaking her car's window to get inside. The sheriff's office says that about a half gram of suspected fentanyl was found wrapped in a piece of tin foil in Bell's hand after the crash.
An online fundraiser created for Bell says she "left behind three babies that loved her dearly."
"Our sympathies are with the family. A family's lost a daughter and it's tragic, and I sincerely wish it did not occur," Sheriff Robinson said. "But I don't know how the sheriff's office could have behaved any differently. It's our job to pursue offenders, bring them to justice, and hold people accountable."
The coroner's office says that Bell's autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.
This breaking news story is currently being updated.