Drivers near Vanderburgh County church damaged in storm asked to avoid parking lot

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office has a request for drivers traveling near a church that was damaged in Friday's storms.
As reported Friday, the roof of St. Joseph Catholic Church near the corner of West St. Joseph Road and St. Wendel Road was completely blown off by high winds.
The sheriff's office on Tuesday asked drivers to avoid using the church's parking lot as a detour while parts of St. Joseph Road remain closed.
VCSO says the request is made with the safety of kids in mind, since school is still in session at St. Joe Catholic School, and the parking lot is used for recess, and as a pick-up and drop-off area for students.