Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Gallatin, Crittenden, Union
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Union,
Vanderburgh and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Henderson, Spencer,
Vanderburgh, Warrick and Daviess Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 35.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Drivers near Vanderburgh County church damaged in storm asked to avoid parking lot

Roof blown off of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Vanderburgh County, Indiana (Photo courtesy Cameron Weinzapfel)

Roof blown off of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Vanderburgh County, Indiana 

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office has a request for drivers traveling near a church that was damaged in Friday's storms.

As reported Friday, the roof of St. Joseph Catholic Church near the corner of West St. Joseph Road and St. Wendel Road was completely blown off by high winds.

Roof blown off of church, other damage reported after severe weather in the Tri-State

The sheriff's office on Tuesday asked drivers to avoid using the church's parking lot as a detour while parts of St. Joseph Road remain closed.

VCSO says the request is made with the safety of kids in mind, since school is still in session at St. Joe Catholic School, and the parking lot is used for recess, and as a pick-up and drop-off area for students.

