Drug more potent than fentanyl causing deadly overdoses in Vanderburgh County, officials warn

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Officials in Vanderburgh County have issued a new warning after deadly overdoses in the community.
Monday's message from the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office warns of overdose deaths caused by the drug "Carfentanil" - a drug meant to act as a tranquilizing agent for large animals.
According to the coroner's office, the deadly drug can be 1,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl.
"First Responders and local hospitals have also reported recent increases in overdoses and are very likely related to Carfentanil arriving in the community," the coroner's office says. "If friends or family know someone who is using drugs please encourage them and support their effort to seek treatment."
Officials say Carfentanil is often mixed with other drugs such as heroin, cocaine or crystal meth - and often, drug users have no idea their drugs have been tainted.