Dubois County agencies join state's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Two agencies in Dubois County have joined in on a statewide effort to combat cyber crimes against children.
Officials with the Dubois County Prosecutor's Office and the Jasper Police Department announced Thursday that both agencies are now part of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force Program for Indiana.
The ICAC program helps state and local law enforcement agencies develop a response to online child exploitation and other internet crimes against children.
The program encompasses forensic and investigative components, training and technical assistance, victim services, prevention, and community education.
Recently, Rick Chambers, Investigator with the Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office, and Greg Brescher and Josh Greener, Detectives with the Jasper Police Department, completed an extensive training dealing with the investigation of internet crimes against children, enabling both agencies to join the ICAC Task Force of Indiana.
In the month since these Dubois County agencies have joined ICAC, officials say they've already received four complaints/tips to investigate involving child pornography in the county.