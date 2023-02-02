Dubois County authorities hosting public safety information session

Several law enforcement agencies in Dubois County, Indiana are coming together to hold a safety information session for the public.
Dubois County Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter, Jasper Police Chief Nathan Schmitt, Huntingburg Police Chief Art Parks, and Ferdinand Police Chief Kerri Blessinger, will provide the public information session on Monday, Feb. 13.
The event will happen at the Vincennes University Jasper Campus CTIM Building, Room #141, at 6 p.m.
During the event, topics of discussion will include drug enforcement, new training requirements, funding, traffic enforcement, how technology has affected policing, staffing shortages, and the problems facing policing.
The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are also invited to address any questions or concerns they have following the presentation.
The VU Jasper campus is located at 850 College Ave.