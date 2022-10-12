Dubois County authorities warning parents about fentanyl being disguised as candy

Authorities in Dubois County, Indiana, are sending out a warning for parents.

The Dubois County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that parents should be aware of a recent trend of drug cartels disguising the deadly drug fentanyl as popular candies like Nerds and Skittles.

The sheriff's office says the powerful synthetic opioid is also being used in counterfeit pills, which drug dealers then market as other prescription drugs like Oxycodone, Xanax, and Percocet.

The colorful pills are being referred to as “rainbow fentanyl,” and come in a variety of bright colors similar to candy. DCSO says that drug traffickers utilize social media to gain access to adolescents and teens.

Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) officials say four out of every 10 fake pills laced with fentanyl contain a deadly amount. In the last few months, law enforcement officials have found a huge number of fentanyl pills disguised as prescription drugs.

Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. As little as two milligrams – an amount equal to about 10-15 grains of salt – is considered a lethal dose.

Last month the DEA seized brightly colored fentanyl in 18 states. Some of it was contained in Nerds and Skittles packaging and some was in block form, resembling sidewalk chalk.

“There is no way to know which pill will kill you and which one will not,” says Dubois County Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter. “We have seen far too many overdose deaths in our community, and some have resulted from fentanyl. I cannot stress enough how extremely dangerous this drug is.”

