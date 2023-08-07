Dubois County hit by possible EF-1 tornado overnight

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Weather officials have released new details on damaging storms that rolled through Dubois County overnight.
Monday morning, officials with the National Weather Service released a preliminary confirmation that an EF-1 tornado with 90 MPH winds hit Dubois County.
The NWS survey team is reporting from the west side of the community of Haysville.
Photos shared with 44News from the Haysville area show snapped trees, damaged buildings, and scattered debris.
