Dubois County man killed in Monday crash

A Ferdinand man was killed in a crash that happened on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A Ferdinand man was killed in a crash that happened on Monday afternoon.

The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says deputies and first responders were called to a single-vehicle crash on CR 200 W, just south of Sunset Drive in Huntingburg, around 2 p.m. on Monday.

According to the sheriff's office, 64-year-old Stanley Vonderheide of Ferdinand was driving down CR 200 W when the crash happened.

DCSO says it's not clear why, but that Vonderheide's vehicle went off the road.

Vonderheide was taken to the hospital, but was pronounced dead from his injuries.

