Dubois County prosecutor asks local stores to stop selling Delta 8, Delta 10, and smokable hemp

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — The Dubois County Prosecutor's Office is asking local retailers to stop selling Delta 8, Delta 10, and smokable hemp products.
Dubois County Prosecutor Beth Schroeder says she sent letters to retailers around the county, asking them to stop selling those products for several reasons.
Prosecutor Schroeder cited several reasons behind her request, such as a January opinion that was issued by Attorney General Todd Rokita, which says that "Most THC variants and other designer cannabinoids fall under the statutory definition of a Schedule I controlled substance."
"Based on police reports from local law enforcement, the Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office has seen that individuals in the community are purchasing these products at local retailers because they believe them to be legal based on them being available in stores. In turn, these individuals are ending up potential criminal liability for possessing these products and/or operating a vehicle while intoxicated charges from consuming these products. Various medical and/or mental health providers in the community are also seeing issues with these substances," the statement from the prosecutor's office says.
“Delta 8, Delta 10, and Smokeable Hemp products are creating legal and/or health problems for individuals in our community, and it is the prosecuting attorney’s job to protect the safety of the community. I’m asking Dubois County retailers to stop selling these products based on the opinion of the Indiana Attorney General that they are illegal," Prosecutor Schroder says.
You can see the full statement from the Prosecutor's Office and a sample of the letter that was sent out to businesses in each PDF below.