Dubois County Sheriff's Office welcomes newest member

  • Updated
Alec Wallace

Alec Wallace (Left) sworn in by Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter (Right) (Dubois County Sheriff's Office)

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — The Dubois County Sheriff's Office is introducing the community to its newest member.

Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter announced the addition of Alec Wallace to the sheriff's office on Monday.

Wallace joins the sheriff's office with a military and law enforcement history. After graduating from Jasper High School in 2016, Wallace joined the United States Air Force before serving as a police officer in Wyoming.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to serve the community I grew up in," says Wallace. "Dubois County holds a special place in my heart, and I am committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents. I am eager to work alongside the dedicated men and women of the Dubois County Sheriffs Office and build strong relationships within the community."

Sheriff Kleinhelter says he's excited to welcome Wallace to the team, and says the sheriff's office is committed to recruiting exceptional talent and maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.

