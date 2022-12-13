Dubois County students getting new shoes through 'Kicks for Kids' program

Many students in Dubois County, Indiana, will benefit ahead of Christmas thanks to a community program.
Starting Tuesday, students in the county in grades Pre-K through 5th grade will start to receive brand new pairs of shoes through the "Kicks for Kids" program.
The shoes are being provided through a partnership between Optimist Club of Jasper, Rally Point Events, and Shoe Sensation, using the proceeds of the RWB Music Fest held back in August in Jasper.
“We started this program Kicks for Kids as a way to give back to our local youth. We saw a need through Rally Point and through this program now with Jasper included we’ll have 10,000 kids this year. The program itself speaks volumes for this mission and its growth," Rally Point Events President Lance Yearby explains.
All students Pre-K through 5th grade on the free and reduced lunch program were eligible and a form was sent home with those students for their parents to sign.
Shoe distribution begins Tuesday with Irelan and Holland elementary schools, continuing through the week at other local schools.