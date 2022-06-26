Dubois County trooper recognized as 'Trooper of the Year' in Jasper district

An Indiana State Police trooper serving at the ISP Jasper Post has received the has been selected as the district's 2021 "Trooper of the Year."
A news release from ISP says Trooper Adam McBeth received the Trooper of the Year award on Saturday, during ISP's annual awards ceremony.
Trooper McBeth was awarded a plaque that read, "Presented to the Trooper who has achieved outstanding enforcement efforts in the areas of traffic and criminal enforcement, case and crash investigations, public information programs, and community service, and who has exemplified the professionalism and integrity expected of an Indiana State Trooper."
ISP says the factors used to determine the “Trooper of the Year” include (but were not limited to) traffic and criminal enforcement, community involvement, and special assignments such as SCUBA, ERT, Meth Lab Team, Instructor ratings, or other services performed for the department that goes beyond normal expectations.
McBeth graduated from the 75th ISP Recruit School in 2015 after earing an associates degree in Conservation Law Enforcement at Vincennes University in 2005. ISP says Trooper McBeth also enlisted into the US Army as a Military Police Officer and paratrooper in 2007 and served 5 years, serving a year deployment to the Logar Province in Afghanistan from May 2009 through May 2010.
Upon his graduation from the ISP Academy, Trooper McBeth was assigned to the Jasper Post where he has served as a road trooper.
ISP says Trooper McBeth made a strong impact in his patrol area where he normally works the night shift, making 176 criminal arrests and 1206 traffic contacts.
McBeth live in Dubois County with his wife and kids.