Dubois County woman charged with felony DUI after fatal crash, police say

A 20-year-old woman is facing a felony DUI charge after hitting and killing a woman with her car early Thursday morning, according to police.
The Jasper Police Department says it happened just before 6 a.m. Thursday near the Denny's restaurant on Newton Street. According to JPD, officers responded to the area for a report of a woman being hit by a vehicle.
Police say the victim was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries. They say the victim was identified as 54-year-old Stephanie K. Taylor of Holland.
According to police, 20-year-old Martha Hale was the driver.
Police say Hale was taken to the hospital for a chemical test, and that the chemical test on Hale resulted with a presumptive positive of marijuana in her system. Additionally, police say marijuana and paraphernalia was found in Hale's car.
Hale was booked into the Dubois County Jail on a felony charge of OWI - Fatality, plus misdemeanor charges of OWI Endangerment and Possession of Marijuana. JPD says Hales also received a citation for driving while suspended.