Early voting starts at Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Early voting starts around Indiana on Tuesday, and several Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library locations are offering the service.
EVPL will be hosting early voting, also know as absentee voting in person, at four of its library locations.
Voting will take place at EVPL Central, EVPL North Park, EVPL Oaklyn, and EVPL Red Bank. Early Voting will not take place at EVPL McCollough this year due to upcoming renovation work. Early Voting will take place at Washington Square.
Here are the dates and times for early voting services at EVPL:
“We are proud to host multiple early voting centers at our libraries, offering the opportunity for our community to take part in the democratic process,” EVPL CEO-Director Scott Kinney said.
While the library is an early voting site, EVPL is not a polling place on Election Day.
Voters can register or check their voting status at indianavoters.in.gov.