 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Early voting starts at Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Early voting at EVPL

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Early voting starts around Indiana on Tuesday, and several Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library locations are offering the service.

EVPL will be hosting early voting, also know as absentee voting in person, at four of its library locations.

Voting will take place at EVPL Central, EVPL North Park, EVPL Oaklyn, and EVPL Red Bank. Early Voting will not take place at EVPL McCollough this year due to upcoming renovation work. Early Voting will take place at Washington Square.

Here are the dates and times for early voting services at EVPL:

EVPL early voting times and dates

EVPL early voting times and dates

“We are proud to host multiple early voting centers at our libraries, offering the opportunity for our community to take part in the democratic process,” EVPL CEO-Director Scott Kinney said.

While the library is an early voting site, EVPL is not a polling place on Election Day.

Voters can register or check their voting status at indianavoters.in.gov.

Download PDF Early voting at EVPL

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Tags

Recommended for you