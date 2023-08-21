East Gibson Schools superintendent arrested on warrant

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven says deputies arrested East Gibson School Corporation Superintendent James Wilson on a bench warrant.
Wilson failed to appear for his initial hearing on Monday.
Wilson was supposed to appear in Vanderburgh Superior Court at 1:15 p.m. after his Saturday arrest.
Court officials say that since Wilson didn't show up for court, a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Sheriff Vanoven says Wilson is on route to Vanderburgh County Jail where he will be held without bond.
The school district's attorney, Jason Spindler, tells 44News that Wilson has been placed on administrative leave and has contractually agreed to not enter East Gibson School Corporation property.
According to Spindler, the agreement has nothing to do with criminal allegations and was prior to Wilson's arrest from this weekend.
The school corporation is working to set up a special meeting to vote for an interim superintendent later this month.