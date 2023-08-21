East Gibson Schools superintendent doesn't show up to court, arrest warrant issued

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A local education official who was arrested on DUI charges over the weekend didn't show up to his first court hearing.
East Gibson School Corporation Superintendent James Wilson failed to appear for his initial hearing on Monday.
Wilson was supposed to appear in Vanderburgh Superior Court at 1:15 p.m. after his Saturday arrest.
Court officials say that since Wilson didn't show up for court, a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Wilson was arrested on that warrant later Monday afternoon.
Wilson was arrested on DUI charges early Saturday morning after deputies said they found his car crashed in a ditch in Vanderburgh County. After that initial arrest, he was released from custody on a $250 bond.
We have reached out to the school district's attorney for comment.