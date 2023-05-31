Easterseals hosting 'Cool Car, Cold Cash Raffle' fundraiser

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A local nonprofit organization that supports individuals with disabilities is hoping to raise some funds through its latest raffle.
Easterseals Rehabilitation Center is inviting the public to participate in its 2023 "Cool Car, Cold Cash Raffle."
You can buy tickets to enter the raffle at $50 each of 3 for $100.
Tickets are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday by:
- Calling 812-437-2600 in-state to pay directly from checking or savings account or debit card (NO credit cards)
- Mailing a check to the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center, 3701 Bellemeade Avenue,
- Evansville, IN 47714.
- Visiting the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center, 3701 Bellemeade Avenue, Evansville, IN, 47714
- to pay with cash, check or debit card (NO credit cards)
Easterseals says the grand prize winner of the raffle will be offered the choice of a new 2023 Nissan Versa S CVT or $20,000 cash.
"Easterseals is counting on ticket sales to help continue underwriting those therapy services for individuals who couldn’t otherwise afford them," Easterseals says. "To help encourage potential buyers, each ticket purchased by 5pm, June 16 will be entered into the TurboBoost Offer for a chance to WIN 10 EXTRA TICKETS in the grand prize drawing! This is the best ticket incentive that will be offered during the entire raffle sales period."
Tickets will be available until July 19 at 5 p.m., or until they're sold out.