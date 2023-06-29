ECHO Housing receiving $773K in funding to support homeless veterans

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville organization is receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars that will help support local homeless veterans.
Officials with ECHO Housing Corporation say that their organization was one of 159 nationwide to receive funding for the Homeless Veteran Reintegration Program, or HVRP.
Over three years, ECHO will receive $773,000 to support the HVRP operating in 11 southwest indiana counties, including Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick, Spencer, Perry, Gibson, Pike, Dubois, Daviess, Green, and Knox.
According to ECHO Housing, the program reintegrates homeless veterans into the community by helping connect them with employment. The program also helps veterans address and overcome other complex challenges they may face from experiencing homelessness.
Services provided to HVRP participants include:
- Occupational, classroom and on-the-job training
- Vocational counseling
- Job search / placement assistance
- Career advancement assistance
- Clothing, housing and childcare assistance
- Social service referrals
- Counseling/case management
- Transportation assistance
- Resume/interview skill-building classes
ECHO officials say the organization has been a HVRP grantee for 10 years, and that 700 homeless veterans have been assisted by the program in obtaining employment and permanent housing during that time.