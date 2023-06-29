 Skip to main content
ECHO Housing receiving $773K in funding to support homeless veterans

  • Updated
  • 0
GRESHAM HOME PRESENT

HVRP is operated out of the historic Gresham Home, shown here. James Bethel Gresham, an Evansville native, was the first American casualty of World War I. After the war, the City of Evansville dedicated a home for Gresham’s mother, Alice Dodd, to commemorate her status as the first Gold Star Mother of WWI. EHC acquired and renovated the property to preserve this piece of Evansville history and to ensure that the home is a safe haven for the Veterans of our community for years to come

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville organization is receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars that will help support local homeless veterans.

Officials with ECHO Housing Corporation say that their organization was one of 159 nationwide to receive funding for the Homeless Veteran Reintegration Program, or HVRP.

Over three years, ECHO will receive $773,000 to support the HVRP operating in 11 southwest indiana counties, including Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick, Spencer, Perry, Gibson, Pike, Dubois, Daviess, Green, and Knox.

According to ECHO Housing, the program reintegrates homeless veterans into the community by helping connect them with employment. The program also helps veterans address and overcome other complex challenges they may face from experiencing homelessness.

Services provided to HVRP participants include:

  • Occupational, classroom and on-the-job training
  • Vocational counseling
  • Job search / placement assistance
  • Career advancement assistance
  • Clothing, housing and childcare assistance
  • Social service referrals
  • Counseling/case management
  • Transportation assistance
  • Resume/interview skill-building classes

ECHO officials say the organization has been a HVRP grantee for 10 years, and that 700 homeless veterans have been assisted by the program in obtaining employment and permanent housing during that time.

